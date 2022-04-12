How much is it trading this Tuesday, April 12, 2022?

Savings or solidarity dollar

The solidarity dollar -which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible from profits- rose 12 cents to $194.85 on average.

wholesale dollar

The wholesale dollar, which is directly regulated by the BCRA, rose 18 cents to $112.76. In this way, in the first two days of the week it already jumped more than in the same period last week.

It is worth remembering that last week the official exchange rate registered the largest weekly correction since October 2020.

Meanwhile, the monetary authority ended its intervention with a brief positive balance of less than US$1 million.

According to the president of the Chamber of the Oil Industry and the Cereal Exporters Center (Ciara-CEC), Gustavo Idígoras, the current strike by the Federation of Argentine Transporters (Fetra) causes a loss of US$100 million per day due to grain exports. unrealized grains.

On the contrary, operators remarked that on Monday US$198 million entered the coffers of the monetary authority for sales abroad, and maintained that the fact that they cannot be retained by the Central has more to do with the high demand.

Dollar “counted with liqui”

The CCL – operated with the Global GD30 bond – remains almost stable at $190.95. Due to the rise in the wholesaler, the gap drops to 69.4%, a new minimum since May 2021.

MEP Dollar or Stock Exchange

Similarly, the MEP or Stock Exchange -also valued with the Global 2030- also operates almost unchanged, at $191.35for which the spread with the official falls to 69.7%.

The blue dollar operates stable at $195, which remains at its lowest value since October, according to a survey of Ámbito in the Black Market of Currencies.

Yesterday, the note fell $1.50, with which the gap with the official wholesale dollar is 73%.

On Friday, the informal dollar had rebounded 50 cents to $196.50, for the first time in seven rounds, before which it closed for the fifth consecutive day below $200. However, throughout the past week, the informal dollar accumulated a drop of $3.50, the third in a row.

In the fourth month of the year, the blue dollar exhibits a decrease of $5, after ending March at $200.

The parallel dollar is coming off $11 last month, which represents its worst performance in 14 months.

