How much is it trading this Tuesday, April 12, 2022?

Savings or solidarity dollar

The solidarity dollar -which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible from profits- amounts to 14 cents to $194.87 on average.

wholesale dollar

The wholesale dollar, which is directly regulated by the Central Bank, rose 15 cents to $112.73 in the second round of the week.

This week will have fewer days of activity due to the upcoming Easter holiday, which is why higher revenues are expected between Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the probable early settlement due to the lower number of trading sessions.

Last week, the wholesale exchange rate accumulated a rise of $1.04 to complete the largest weekly correction since October 2020.

Dollar “counted with liqui”

The CCL – traded with the Global GD30 bond – fell slightly 0.1% to settle at $190.74. Therefore, the gap with the official is 69.2%, a new minimum since May 2021.

MEP Dollar or Stock Exchange

For its part, the MEP or Stock Exchange -also valued with the Global 2030- remains practically stable at $190.30but due to the rise of the wholesaler, the gap falls to 69.7%.

The blue dollar operates stable at $195, which remains at its lowest value since October, according to a survey of Ámbito in the Black Market of Currencies.

Yesterday, the note fell $1.50, with which the gap with the official wholesale dollar is 73%.

On Friday, the informal dollar had rebounded 50 cents to $196.50, for the first time in seven rounds, before which it closed for the fifth consecutive day below $200. However, throughout the past week, the informal dollar accumulated a drop of $3.50, the third in a row.

In the fourth month of the year, the blue dollar exhibits a decrease of $5, after ending March at $200.

The parallel dollar is coming off $11 last month, which represents its worst performance in 14 months.

More news about the Blue Dollar and the Dollar

Neither the Government nor the IMF: on whom will the next value of the blue dollar depend?

How much will the dollar reach in 2022, according to Argentine businessmen

Notes on the peso market: CER or Dollar Link?