How much is it trading this Wednesday, April 13, 2022?

Savings or solidarity dollar

The Solidarity Dollar -which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible of profits- it rises 36 cents to $195.23 on average, thus surpassing the level of the blue, which remains stable. The last time the savings dollar had surpassed the informal note was in June 2021.

wholesale dollar

The wholesale dollar directly regulated by the BCRA, up 14 cents to $112.90.

Dollar “counted with liqui”

The CCL dollar -operated with the Global GD30 bond- it trades around $191. In this way, the spread with the wholesale exchange rate, which regulates the Central, is located at 69.2%, a new minimum since May 2021 and very far from the 122% registered at the beginning of the year.

MEP Dollar or Stock Market

The MEP dollar or Stock Exchange -also valued with the Global 2030- trades at $191.23and the gap reaches 70%.

The blue dollar is stable at $195according to a survey carried out by Ámbito in the Foreign Exchange Black Market.

The parallel dollar It is trading for the eighth consecutive day below $200and is at its lowest level since last October.

Thus, the gap with the official wholesale dollar is below 73%.

