how much is it worth with the Fondo Impresa Donna?

Who

They can benefit from contributions for the birth and development of women’s businesses, provided for in Chapter II of the inter-ministerial decree of 30 September 2021 (published in the Official Gazette no.296 of 14 December 2021), which makes the Fund for women’s businesses operational:

– the female businesses established for less than 12 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application;

– the self-employed workers in possession of an open VAT number for less than 12 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application;

– the natural persons which they intend to constitute a new female enterprise.

What

The initiatives they provide are eligible for the concessions investment programs for the establishment and start-up of a new female business, in the following sectors:

– production of goods in the industry sectors, ofcraftsmanship and the transformation of agricultural products;

– supply of services, in any sector;

– business And tourism.

Expenditure relating to:

– tangible fixed assets, with particular reference to new factory plants, machinery and equipment, as long as they are consistent and functional to the business activity, at the exclusive service of the subsidized initiative;

– intangible assets, necessary for the activity covered by the facilitated initiative;

– cloud services functional to the core processes of business management;

– employees, hired for an indefinite or fixed term after the date of submission of the application and functionally employed in the implementation of the facilitated initiative;

– working capital needs, within the limit of 20% of the total expenses considered admissible, for the payment of: raw materials, ancillary materials, consumables; ordinary services, strictly necessary for the performance of the company’s activities; use of third party assets, including rental costs, leasing fees; charges for the guarantee required for the disbursement of the contribution as an advance.

Caution Initiatives must: – to be made within 24 months from the date of transmission of the provision for granting the facilities; – provide for eligible expenses not exceeding 250,000 euros (net of VAT).

As

Financial support consists of a non-repayable grant, recognized:

– for programs involving eligible expenses not exceeding 100,000 euros: up to80% of eligible expenses and in any case for a maximum amount of the contribution equal to 50,000 euros. For unemployed women starting a sole proprietorship or self-employment, the maximum coverage percentage of eligible expenses is high 90%, without prejudice to the limit on the amount of the contribution of 50,000 euros;

– for programs involving eligible expenses exceeding 100,000 euros and up to 250,000 euros: up to 50% of eligible expenses.

Caution The beneficiary companies are also provided with technical-managerial assistance services, throughout the period of making the investments or completing the spending program, up to a maximum total value not exceeding 5,000 euros per company.

When

A subsequent ministerial provision will indicate the opening terms for the presentation of applications through which to request contributions.

Calculate your savings

CASE 1: WOMEN NOT UNEMPLOYED, EXPENSES LESS THAN 100,000 EUROS AND CONTRIBUTIONS LESS THAN 50,000 EUROS

Savings%

Assume that a woman (not unemployed) start a new business and incur expenses related to machinery, plant and equipment, intangible assets and cloud services for 56,000 euros.

Through the Women’s Enterprise Fund it will be possible to obtain a contribution of 44,800 euros (56,000×80%).

Expense incurred Contribution due % savings 56,000 euros 44,800 euros 80%

CASE 2: UNEMPLOYED WOMEN, EXPENSES LESS THAN 100,000 EUROS AND CONTRIBUTIONS HIGHER THAN 50,000 EUROS

Savings%

Assume that two women (unemployed) start a new business and incur expenses related to machinery, plant and equipment, intangible assets and cloud services for 85,000 euros.

The contribution calculated on the expenses incurred is equal to 76,500 euros (85,000×90%), higher than the maximum contribution granted by the Women’s Business Fund, equal to 50,000 euros.

Expense incurred Contribution due % savings 85,000 euros 50,000 euros 58.82%

CASE 3: EXPENSES EXCEEDING 100,000 EUROS

Savings%

Assume that three women start a new business and incur expenses related to machinery, plant and equipment, intangible assets and cloud services for 164,000 euros.

Through the Women’s Business Fund it will be possible to obtain a contribution equal to 82,000 euros (164.000×50%).

Expense incurred Contribution due % savings 164,000 euros 82,000 euros 50%

