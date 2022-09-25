How much is Johnny Deep’s fortune, after the trial with Amber Heard

During the last months we all witnessed the extensive trial that pitted actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The actor denounced his former partner for defamation and the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was victorious.

At the end of the trial, the judge decided that Amber Heard should pay Johnny Depp 10 million dollars. The resolution specifies that 10 of those millions are for compensatory damages and the remaining 5 for punitive damages, which the judge reduced to $350,000 dollars, in accordance with the legal limit of the state of Virginia.

How much did Johnny Depp have to pay Amber Heard?

Amber Heard was not the only one who had to pay after the trial ended, since Johnny Depp he had to pay his ex-partner $2 million, due to the counterclaim.

After making this payment of 2 million dollars, many people wondered how much the actor’s fortune amounts to, since Depp He was not very sorry when they told him that he had to pay that sum of money, it was as if they were talking about change.

What is the net worth of Johnny Depp?

In 2018, Rolling Stone magazine claimed that the actor lost $650 million for failing to comply with his management company, and Depp sued The Management Group for “negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud.”

Also, in 2019 (before the trial with Amber Heard), the net worth of Johnny Depp Was very tall. It was estimated that he had a fortune of 100 million dollars. Depp’s total proceeds from the trial to $8.35 million, which increased his net worth by nearly $10 million.

The Celebrity Net Worth website claims that the net worth of Depp in 2022 it is $150 million. And it is that his fortune actually increased by approximately $ 50 million since 2019 despite the blow to his career that he received from the trial.

When will the movie about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard be released?

Recently, the streaming platform HBO Max launched two documentary series entitled “Johnny vs Amber” and “Johnny vs Amber: trial in the US”. However, on September 30, a television movie called “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” will be released on the Tubi platform. The film will follow the tumultuous relationship, inside and outside the trial, of Depp and his ex-wife Heard.