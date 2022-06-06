How much is Johnny Depp worth to Hollywood? For a simple scene, he can collect 10 million dollars, that is, more than he will receive from his ex-partner Amber Heard after the resolution of a trial that lasted six weeks.

At least that was what was agreed for his brief appearance in the new installment of fantastic animalswhere finally could not be due to legal issues.

In accordance with hollywoodreporter, whoever agreed to give up the film did not take away his check. The reason is that he did not resign on his own initiative, but accepted the request of the Warner studios and, in addition, like the rest of the cast, he had a payment or reproduction contract, which implies full payment regardless of whether the film was made or not. , or that in the editing process the character was removed.

But is his presence worth just a few minutes and perhaps a day’s work to pay him that amount of money?

Three films in which he stars, all belonging to the saga of Pirates of the Caribbeanare among the 100 highest-grossing films of all time: Sailing in mysterious waters it is found at position 41; In the end of the worldat 55, and Salazar’s Revengein the rank 94.

And he has a fourth film, which he does not lead, but whose character is essential to the story: The Hatter in Alice in Wonderlandwhich is at site 45.

In all of them, for every dollar invested in production, an average of 5 greenbacks were obtained at the world box office. In Hollywood, a good movie is considered when at least the investment is recovered and a similar amount is earned.

Pirates of the Caribbean, the curse of the Black Pearlreleased in 2003, nearly two decades ago, ranks 146th, beating out more recent titles with a big-dollar marketing infrastructure like the Episode II of starwarsthe sequel to The Hunger Games Y Thor, a dark world.

His presence, a sure hit at the box office

With a filmography close to 100 productions, between film and television, the 58-year-old actor has wandered between commercial cinema led by Captain Jack Sparrow and more proactive stories that are not necessarily in the top box office.

But that doesn’t matter, because his pull is so much that even smaller films almost always win with his presence, like criminal pactreleased theatrically in 2015 and costing $55 million to earn nearly $100 million in grosses.

One that was almost drawn was Transcendwhich only got 3 million more than what was spent on it (100 million against 103 million).

Disappointments? Some. Mortdecai, the artist of deceptionwhich he produced and starred in seven years ago, made a loss, costing $60 million to make only $47 million in theaters.

In the end, the balance is positive, so when a producer of Pirates of the Caribbean if Depp would be in the new installment, even being in legal trouble, the answer was that it was too early to say something and there was a long way to go.

