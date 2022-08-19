How much is Jonah Hill’s FORTUNE?

Jonah Hill is partying, the actor celebrated the 15 years of the release of ‘super bad‘ the movie that launched him to fame, a lot of time has passed since that day for it, today we will tell you how much money the actor accumulated to achieve the enormous fortune that I posed after starring in one of the funniest teen comedies of all time.

‘Super cool‘ either ‘super bad‘ is a story that follows three young teenagers who think they have life figured out when they get a fake ID, in this film Jonah Hill reached stardom and became one of the promises of acting and now, 15 years of its premiere, I already posed a large fortune.

Related news

After his work in super bad, Jonah Hill He began to climb in the world of fame and he achieved it by far because, little by little, he stopped being a comedy actor to become a complete actor when he participated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the multi-award winning film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street. ‘.

With such a good performance the eyes of the world fell on the once chubby friend of the trio in Super coolby becoming a film director with the film ‘In the 90’s’ in which he recounted episodes of his life and was awarded at various festivals around the world.

Jonah Hill without a doubt he was born to act and 15 years after his first stellar appearance, life smiles at him as he is the most outstanding actor of that litter that saw the light in super bad and now he tries to replicate the success of that comedy in which he shared credits with Michael Cera, Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Emma Stone.

This is the enormous fortune of Jonah Hill

According to the site ‘Celebrity Networth’ Jonah Hill started investing in web application development, so in addition to his acting career, he has shares in emerging Silicon Valley companies that have helped him increase his fortune and turn millionaire.

This site indicates that currently the actor Jonah Hill I owned a fortune $60 millionwhich he achieved after almost 20 years of career and became a symbol because he began an unprecedented physical change in his life, with which he managed to lose weight and looks very different from the protagonist of super bad.