Entertainment

How much is Jonah Hill’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Jonah Hill is partying, the actor celebrated the 15 years of the release of ‘super bad‘ the movie that launched him to fame, a lot of time has passed since that day for it, today we will tell you how much money the actor accumulated to achieve the enormous fortune that I posed after starring in one of the funniest teen comedies of all time.

Super cool‘ either ‘super bad‘ is a story that follows three young teenagers who think they have life figured out when they get a fake ID, in this film Jonah Hill reached stardom and became one of the promises of acting and now, 15 years of its premiere, I already posed a large fortune.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt forgets Angelina Jolie with Emily Ratajkowski

4 mins ago

The Hunger Games reveals the first image of the prequel – Cinema and Tv – Culture

8 mins ago

Borussia Dortmund’s cash response to Cristiano Ronaldo

10 mins ago

“Brad insulted and beat me” – Corriere.it

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button