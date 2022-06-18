One of the most popular Mexican regional music singers of the last decade is Julian Alvarezwhich despite this great success has had legal problems that have directly affected its fortuneand although it seemed that these inconveniences were in the past, now his name became a trend again after Spotifyapparently continues to veto the interpreter from his platform, preventing him from having significant income.

It should be remembered that it was in 2017 when it caused great surprise that the name of Julian Alvarez appeared on the list of the most wanted by the United States Department of the Treasury, after he was accused of having ties to organized crime.

Related news

From that moment on, and in spite of himself, he flatly denied the accusations against him, julion Some bank accounts were frozen, his permit to work in the United States was withdrawn and he was also banned from social networks and digital platforms.

This situation greatly affected his economic situation, because in addition to the fact that it is estimated that around 10 million pesos were frozen, by not being able to receive income from reproductions of his music on platforms such as Spotify, he would lose approximately 20 million pesos.

As if that were not enough, he was also economically affected by not being able to offer dozens of musical presentations in the United States, a territory where, being very famous, he used to fill every place he stopped, that is why for each show he could not do he lost between 1 and 3 million pesos, which is what he regularly earns per concert.

It is so your fortune was affected in a major way until August 2021, when he was finally acquitted by the US authorities.

How much is Julión Álvarez’s fortune?

Almost a year after Julian Alvarez was able to resume his work rhythm by being able to offer presentations again in Mexico and the United States, the singer was still banned from Spotify until a few days ago, when some of his songs were available again on the platform, however, shortly after, the musical material was withdrawn from the catalog again; a situation that did not go unnoticed by the interpreter’s fans.

“I hate you Spotify, let me listen to Julión Álvarez”, “@SpotifyMexico what are we playing removing and putting Julion Álvarez’s songs”, “I thought they had already put Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Banda back on Spotify”, were some comments on social networks like Twitter.

Despite this, julion remains among one of the most popular Mexican regional music artists, since due to his presentations in Mexico and his participation in reality shows such as ‘La Voz México’, they have allowed him to have a fortune which amounts to 1.5 million dollars, which is equivalent to more than 30 million pesos, according to information from the All Famous Birthday site.