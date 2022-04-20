How much is Karol G’s spectacular Ferrari worth?

Colombian singer Carol G She is one of the most recognized artists in the world of urban music. The singer has a great fanaticism for cars and she has a large collection between sports cars and off-road vehicles.

In 2021, the Colombian bought a Ferrari 812 GST in aqua color, a tone similar to that of her particular hair. The car was presumed on its social networks with a series of photos where some details of the bodywork can be seen.

The car has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and an output of 789 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. It also reaches a top speed of 340 km/h.

How much is Karol G’s Ferrari worth?

The ferrari that the singer bought has a value of 400 thousand dollars. This makes it one of your most expensive “self-gifts” in your garage.

In the photos, she can be seen leaning against the back of the car in jeans with some patches and a white blouse. In a second photo of her, she appears with a painting in her hands where she appears with some airplanes. In the third one she can be seen from behind showing the back of the car.

