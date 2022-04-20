Entertainment

How much is Karol G’s spectacular Ferrari worth?

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Colombian singer Carol G She is one of the most recognized artists in the world of urban music. The singer has a great fanaticism for cars and she has a large collection between sports cars and off-road vehicles.

In 2021, the Colombian bought a Ferrari 812 GST in aqua color, a tone similar to that of her particular hair. The car was presumed on its social networks with a series of photos where some details of the bodywork can be seen.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fast and furious 10: Vien Diesel confirms the start of filming with the official title and logo of the film | Fast X, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa | Cinema and series

8 mins ago

‘Crimes of the Future’, the new David Cronenberg with Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, presents trailer and poster

20 mins ago

Than? Jessica Alba Prepares Home Series “Honest Renovations”

32 mins ago

good short movies to stream

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button