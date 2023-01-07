How much is Kylie Jenner’s fortune in cars?

The famous American model and businesswoman continues to cause a stir on social media. This 2022 ended in luxury for Kylie who managed to add a bulky bank account that is reflected in her wide showcase. Keep reading!

Kylie Jenner is one of the great revelations of social networks. The little Kardashian has managed to cause a sensation and conquer the hearts of millions of followers around the world with her style so particular to her. However, the most surprising thing is the enormous fortune that she managed to amass in such a short time.

Thanks to her successful career, Kylie is one of the most summoned on the catwalks. Beyond this world, the American also stands out as a businesswoman along with two companies that bear her signature. On the one hand, Kendall&Kylie is her clothing line that she works on together with her sister, while Kylie Lip Kits it became his big project since 2015.

Without a doubt, 2022 has been one of great successes for the model. The young woman positioned herself as one of the richest young women and this did not take long to be seen in her ostentatious garage. One of the most fascinating collections where we can find everything from a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Sv to a Ferrari LaFerrari.

Jenner does not hesitate to show off in style on the road behind the wheel of the most sensational cars on the market. Although his repertoire is very wide and varied, it is estimated that it exceeds 2,500,000 dollars. Crazy! In it we can find some models such as Range Rover Autobiography, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes Benz G Class, just to name a few.

The businesswoman’s fortune is around 750,000,000 dollars. A more than interesting figure, of which he allocates a significant million in his movie copies. Among his models, his great fondness for sports designs and those that give off great power stood out. Kylie is not afraid of anything! And what would you do with such a millionaire?

