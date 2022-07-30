How much is Margot Robbie’s fortune – Revista Para Ti

The actress with only 32 years, became one of the best paid in Hollywood.

margot robbie In a very short time, she became a much-loved actress in Hollywood. And it is that the characters he has played throughout his career have gathered hundreds of fans. Now, the actress will play Barbie and her fans count the days for the film’s premiere.

The actress who was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, and is currently 32 years old, began his career participating in Australian films such as “ICU” and “Vigilante”. She also did several commercials and participated in the series “Elephant Princess”, “City Homicide” and “Neighbours”.

Margot Robbie’s rise to fame

The truth is his rise to fame was with his role in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which he played Leonardo Di Caprio’s partner. He then appeared in movies like “Focus”, “The Big Short” and “The Legend of Tarzan”.

Margot Robbie is one of the highest paid actresses of the moment. Photo: Photonews.

His next iconic role came in 2016 when was chosen to play Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”. She was also highly praised for her performance in the movie “I, Tonya”in which she played Tonya Harding.

a new millionaire

Now, so many important roles meant that in addition to growing professionally, his bank account also increased. According to calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, Margot Robbie’s fortune exceeds 26 million dollars.

In 2017, Margot bought a luxurious property in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to him, he paid 2.73 million dollars for the impressive property.