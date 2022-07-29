australian actress margot robbie She is one of the best paid actresses today and is in the best moment of her career, being highly requested to participate in several projects. She is considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today.

Yes ok robby She began her acting career in Australia, her rise to fame came when she moved to the United States. The actress has shown all her talent playing the most varied characters in recent years. Also, she has been very successful as a producer and she along with her husband, Tom Ackerly, created the company LuckyChap Entertainment.

robby was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, and is currently 32 years old. The actress began her career by participating in Australian films such as “ICU” and “Vigilante”. She also did several commercials and participated in the series “Elephant Princess”, “City Homicide” and “Neighbours”.

The rise to fame robby It was produced in 2013 thanks to his role in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which he played the partner of the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio. She later appeared in movies like “Focus”, “The Big Short” and “The Legend of Tarzan”.

Her next iconic role came in 2016 when she was cast as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.” She was also highly praised for her performance in the movie “I, Tonya”, in which she played Tonya Harding. In recent years, Robbie has been noted for her performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” her appearance in “Bombshell,” and her lead role in “Birds of Prey.” Currently robby He is working on the “Barbie” movie with Greta Herwig.

How much is Margot Robbie’s fortune

According to the calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, the fortune of margot robbie exceeds the $26 million.

In 2017, Margot bought a luxurious property in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to him, he paid 2.73 million dollars for the impressive property.

In 2019, he bought another two houses from members of his family. The first was for her sister and the second for her mother. robby he paid $1.8 million for the two apartments, which are in the same building. Also in 2019, Robbie bought another Los Angeles mansion valued at more than $5 million.

Between September 2018 and September 2019, robby He earned about 24 million dollars thanks to his different projects. Thanks to this she became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

