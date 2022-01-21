How much is Napoli-Salernitana at risk? It is played on the 23rd, two players have been positive since 14 January, three since 15

Today, with nine positives, it would not be played. But between now and Sunday there is a good chance that some players will turn negative

Florence 11/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Fiorentina-Salernitana / photo Image Sport in the photo: Salernitana fans

How much is Napoli-Salernitana at risk? At the moment, with nine positives (the last one was announced this evening by the grenade club), the ASL could intervene and the Serie A League could not oppose and therefore should stop the pantomime of 3-0 at the table. This is the novelty of the Protocol. With nine positives, the ASL can intervene. Recall that Salernitana does not communicate the names of positive players, at least not on the official website of the club.

Today is Thursday 20th January. Napoli-Salernitana is scheduled for Sunday 23 January. Let’s see what the situation could be for Sunday, always except for the emergence of new cases of Covid. This is the chronological table of Covid cases in the company just acquired by Iervolino:

January 14: two positives

January 15: three positives

January 17: a positive

January 18: a positive

January 19: a positive

20 th January: a positive.

So, on 23 January, the first two positives of Salernitana would be on the tenth day of Covid. And the three would be on the ninth day of Covid. So with abundant probability that they become negativised. We do not know if they are players with third dose, in that case their quarantine would end on the seventh day.

All this to say that it is too early to say that Salernitana-Napoli will not be played. We will have to wait and there are five players (three plus two) who could be enlisted for Sunday. As well as, of course, there may be other new ones affected by Covid-19.