How much is Niurka’s FORTUNE?

Niurka Marcos She is one of the most controversial women in the world of entertainment in Mexico, however, despite the scandals she has come to star in, her popularity is also due to her talent as an actress and dancer, which has led her to participate in important projects, so after that you now have all the spotlight on your input to ‘The House of Celebrities 2‘, it is expected that your fortune grow considerably.

The Cuban artist always wanted to enter the world of entertainment, so since she arrived in Mexico she began working as a dancer in nightclubs while trying to get an opportunity to show her talent, so during the 1990s she became a host. of television, a facet in which he met the producer Juan Osorio.

That was how Osorio joined Niurka to his telenovela ‘Vivo por Elena’; From there, Niurka stood out for her talent for acting and her great beauty, which is why her career was on the rise and she was hired in various stellar melodramas on Televisa, such as “I will never forget you”, “Three women”, “Salomé”, ” The most beautiful ugly’ and ‘Empress’, among many others.

In addition, he starred in successful musicals such as ‘Aventurera’, ‘Perfume de Gardenia’, and ‘¡Qué rico mambo!’ Likewise, she has been a contestant in various reality shows, where she has shown her talent and controversial personality, such as in ‘Big Brother VIP 3’, ‘Look who is dancing’, and currently, ‘The house of the Famous 2’ .

Thus, many assume that after this successful career, in addition to being constantly in the news on entertainment programs by starring in various controversies, Niurka Marcos must have a large fortune.

How much is Niurka Marcos’s fortune?

According to the portal marathi.tv, it is estimated that the fortune of Niurka It is approximately 6 million dollars, that is, it has more than 120 million pesos.

However, it is expected that by 2022 his income will increase considerably due to his participation in ‘The House of Celebrities 2‘, where his image will stand out again as it is a reality show that is very popular in Mexico and the United States.