How much is Pablo Montero’s FORTUNE?

Paul Montero He has been in the entertainment world for more than two decades, after being sponsored as a singer by Vicente Fernandezand since then he has become one of the most popular performers and actors, so it is not surprising that over the years he has accumulated a large fortunehowever, he went through a bad patch from which it seemed that he would not get up, however, once again he has shone again, especially for his role in the successful bioseries ‘The last king‘, in which he plays ‘Chente’.

Although this television project has returned him to stardom, it is also presumed that it has brought him some differences with relatives of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, since Pablo agreed to star in said series that was not authorized by the Fernandez familywith whom Montero had a close relationship.

From the beginning it was speculated that the family from Vicente Fernandez I wasn’t happy about that Paul Montero accept the role, and in recent days it has been rumored that given the success of the series and that he continues to participate in the project, the relatives of ‘Chente’ decided to veto him from any event they organize or where he appears Alexander Fernandez.

Given this, his own Pablo He clarified in the First Hand program that said information is false and that he is even in one of the best moments of his career, since he has a full agenda and there are still more things to come because the bioseries ‘The last king‘ will have another season after the success received.

“That is not true, I do not know where that comment, that information came from, but I am advertised in many cities, in different palenques in Mexico, the United States, in South America, but the truth is that this is not true. And it is something that needs to be clarified,” Montero said.

In this way, the singer has regained his popularity and his fortune He is no longer at risk, because after going through a stage of personal problems and not standing out in a television or musical project, Pablo has recently stood out again after his participation in ‘The House of the famous’ and starring in the bioseries of Televisa not authorized by the Fernandez family.

How much is Pablo Montero’s fortune?

According to the portal gdatamart.com, which collects information based on income from different sources, it is estimated that Paul Montero has a fortune of approximately 7 million dollars, that is, around 140 million pesos.

Despite having had some bad streaks in recent years, the singer is picking up again, so his fortune increase even more soon after the announcement of the second season of the bioseries ‘The last king‘, likewise, this will lead him to continue being highly requested to appear as a singer in various parts of Mexico, the United States and Latin America.