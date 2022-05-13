Entertainment

How much is Pablo Montero’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

Paul Montero He has been in the entertainment world for more than two decades, after being sponsored as a singer by Vicente Fernandezand since then he has become one of the most popular performers and actors, so it is not surprising that over the years he has accumulated a large fortunehowever, he went through a bad patch from which it seemed that he would not get up, however, once again he has shone again, especially for his role in the successful bioseriesThe last king‘, in which he plays ‘Chente’.

Although this television project has returned him to stardom, it is also presumed that it has brought him some differences with relatives of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, since Pablo agreed to star in said series that was not authorized by the Fernandez familywith whom Montero had a close relationship.

Source link

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

5 mins ago

Player of the Year nominees minus Cristiano Ronaldo

8 mins ago

“Everyone hates me”: Laura Bozzo wants to leave “The House of Celebrities” because of Niurka

16 mins ago

Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in a new series for HBO Max

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button