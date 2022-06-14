How much is Pepe Aguilar’s FORTUNE?

Pepe Aguilar is undoubtedly one of the greatest exponents of the ranchero genre today, the father of Angela Aguilar has a huge list of hits that have shaped his career, that is why today we will tell you how much the fortune of the interpreter of ‘Miedo’ and how he reached the enormous figure after having continued with the musical legacy of his father, Antonio Aguilar, one of the considered greats of Mexican music.

the now millionaire singer, he is a musical entrepreneur who is promoting the career of his little daughter, Ángela, who seems to have a promising career for the next few years. Thus Pepe Aguilar She knows that her fortune will be in good hands, so she tries to give her little girl a good education.

But it was not always a successful career because, despite being the son of the great Anthony Aguilarranchera music was not entirely the favorite of Pepe Aguilar Well, at first he promoted a rock project that was not so successful. But far from discouraging the continuator of the Aguilar legend, he helped him take a better course and enter ranchera music to achieve success and fortune.

Among the assets that make up the fortune of millionaire Pepe Aguilaris the “El Soyate” ranch, which is located in the municipality of Villanueva, Zacatecas, which was owned by his parents where he set up a production studio with which he began his career as a music producer, which has already led him to have a new place to record in Los Angeles.

In addition to being the producer of several musical themes, Pepe Aguilar is promoting Ángela Aguilar’s career as her manager, being successful at this stage, since she has already secured several tours of the United States and some palenques in Mexico, so without a doubt her business They will grow with your legacy.

This is the fortune of Pepe Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar not only has a huge fortune thanks to music, as he began to diversify his income with several business agrarian and is now one of the most prominent thoroughbred horse producers in northern Mexico where he has several ranches that produce enormous wealth for the singer.

The fortune of the father of Angela Aguilar He did not come overnight because he is the heir to one of the most important musical dynasties in the history of Mexico because he is the son of Wild flower Y Anthony Aguilartwo of the most prolific singers of ranchera music.

According to different internet sites the fortune of Pepe Aguilar is valued at about 10 million of Dollarspositioning himself as one of the richest singers of the ranchero genre thanks to his properties, songs, jewelry and heads of cattle he owns.