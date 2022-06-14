Entertainment

How much is Pepe Aguilar’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Pepe Aguilar is undoubtedly one of the greatest exponents of the ranchero genre today, the father of Angela Aguilar has a huge list of hits that have shaped his career, that is why today we will tell you how much the fortune of the interpreter of ‘Miedo’ and how he reached the enormous figure after having continued with the musical legacy of his father, Antonio Aguilar, one of the considered greats of Mexican music.

the now millionaire singer, he is a musical entrepreneur who is promoting the career of his little daughter, Ángela, who seems to have a promising career for the next few years. Thus Pepe Aguilar She knows that her fortune will be in good hands, so she tries to give her little girl a good education.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The unexpected marriage proposal that Amber Heard received after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

4 mins ago

Emma Watson didn’t understand her power until ‘Harry Potter’ ended

5 mins ago

Selena Gomez Reveals Why It ‘Feeled Like A Joke’ Early In Her Adult Acting Career

17 mins ago

Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the baptism of their three children with a spectacular party

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button