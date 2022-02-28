How much is Putin’s “fortune” that the US and Europe want to freeze | Univision World News

Those who have tried to trace Putin’s money say that part of it is hidden in accounts in the name of friends, relatives and allies in tax havens. They have come to light in financial document leaks. For example, the so-called Pandora Papers exhibited that a woman said to be Putin’s lover had acquired an apartment in Monaco valued at $4.1 million. She bought it through a company offshore. When journalists followed the trail they found that he had various assets totaling around $100 million.