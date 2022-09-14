How much is Queen Elizabeth II’s fortune?

The Queen isabel II He passed away at the age of 96 and with it he left the longest reign in the history of the British crownone of the richest crowns in the world, but Do you know how much money Queen Elizabeth II had?

During the reign of Elizabeth II, the British crown accumulated between 500 and 600 million dollars, according to the London Times Rich. In addition to this fortune, he had personal properties and businesses.

The figures referred to in the London Times Rich are subject to the Civil List, established in 1760 by the king george iii, to manage the resources and goods that are part of the kingdom. The Queen herself inherited several castles and palaces, including Balmoral in Scotland, originally purchased by Queen Victoria in 1848 and where she passed away.

Another of the great properties of Elizabeth II are the Kensington Palace, the castles of Lancaster, Pontefract and Tutbury.

It is also estimated that the Queen had invested around 150 million dollars in actions and accounts carried out by the royal administrative team. For instance, her classic car collection, including a 1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV and a 1900 Daimler Phaeton, is estimated to be worth $15 million.

Between tiaras, jewelry, rings and earrings, it is estimated that the Queen accumulated a fortune of 10 million dollars.