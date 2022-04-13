How much is required to stay healthy?

A balanced diet and physical activity is the best way to stay healthy and avoid or prevent the development of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and even some types of cancer.

However, exercising is not a topic for everyone. Excuses to avoid it are the order of the day. The lack of time is the one that appears the most, but many times laziness is the one that really prevails.

The US Department of Health and Human Services recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, or a combination of the two. The guidelines suggest spreading this exercise out over the course of the seven days.

However, according to the Mayo Clinic clinical research institute, to get the most out of your health and help you lose or maintain weight, at least 300 minutes a week is recommended. But even small amounts of physical activity help. Being active for short periods throughout the day can be beneficial for the body.

Moderate aerobic exercise includes activities such as brisk walking, bicycling, swimming, and mowing the lawn, for example. Vigorous aerobic exercise can be running or aerobic dance.

However, researchers have taken on the task of determining what is the least amount of training that a person can do and not lose the benefits it provides for health, ideal for those who find it difficult to perform physical activity.

Along these lines, scientists from the United States Army Environmental Medicine Research Institute worked with experts in physical activity from universities in Spain and Chile, in order to determine what the training minimums were to stay at optimal levels, and their conclusion was that just 13 minutes of cardio twice a week is enough. As for resistance exercise, once a week will keep the body well conditioned.

However, the work must be done with more effort in that short time. This form of training serves to have the ability to perform daily physical training vigorously and without excessive fatigue.

The study published in the medical journal The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research (JSCR)indicates that it is possible to exercise in less time and with less effort, so excuses lose their validity.

Aerobic dances are a cardio option. – Photo: Getty Images

This type of exercise is called low-dose and is popular with elite athletes who must reduce training sessions when they have two competitions a week. The concept has become popular.

Two cardio sessions

Research suggests that doing two cardio sessions a week keeps the body healthy. If a person regularly does 45 to 60 minutes of this modality, he can reduce the session to between 13 and 26 minutes each. For researchers, it’s important to focus on exercise intensity, which is measured by heart rate. In this case, it must be high, that is, at least between 70 and 85% of the maximum cardiac capacity.

Another option is to do it for 30 minutes, but at a lower intensity, between 50-75% of your maximum heart rate. For resistance exercise, just one session a week will suffice.

According to the study authors, muscle strength and size are maintained for up to 32 weeks with this minimal dose and just a few repetitions, although they admit that older people need to work a little harder to maintain muscle mass.