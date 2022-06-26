Ricky Martin He is one of the most popular and successful singers in the world. Thanks to his extensive career, he is considered the “King of Latin Pop.”

Throughout his career, Ricky Martin He has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin artist in history.

The popularity of Ricky During the 1990s, it contributed to the popularity of Latin pop, which strongly penetrated North American culture. The Puerto Rican singer has also had considerable success as an actor.

Ricky Martin has sold more than 70 million records throughout his career.

Ricky Martin He started as an actor when he was very young and by the age of 9 he had already filmed numerous commercials in Puerto Rico. At just 12 years old he joined the band Menudo. At 17 he left the band and moved to New York.

Shortly after Ricky Martin He began his solo career with Sony. Her first album, called “Ricky Martin”, was a success and launched her career. Then came the album “Me Amarás”, in which she collaborated with Juan Carlos Calderón. Her third album, “A medio vive”, has the hit “María”, which allowed her to sell more than 3 million records worldwide.

Related news

His fourth album, “Vuelve”, came out in 1998 and sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. This year Ricky he also wrote a song for the World Cup in France which was very successful.

How much is Ricky Martin’s fortune

According to the calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, Ricky Martin has a fortune that exceeds $130 million.

The Puerto Rican singer owns a spectacular mansion valued at more than 13 million dollars in Beverly Hills, California. In addition, he has an apartment in New York that he bought in 2012 for 6 million dollars. He previously had another house in Beverly Hills that he sold in 2006 for $15 million and another apartment in New York that he sold for $7.55 million.

He also owns a villa in Madrid, a private island off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and a huge estate in Puerto Rico.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!