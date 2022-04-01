How much is Selena Quintanilla’s FORTUNE and who are her HEIRS?

Selena Quintanillawas the owner of a great fortune Thanks to her musical successes despite her very young age, today, 27 years after her tragic death, we remember the queen of Tex-Mex as one of the greatest interpreters of music in Spanish, the woman who, after leaving forever, became a pop culture icon, leaving a legacy that her heirs care warily after her great songs made her millionaire.

Born in the United States but with a very Mexican heart, Selena Quintanilla He showed that dreams can be achieved with effort and dedication. These were his weapons to be millionaire in the 1990s, after having amassed a large fortune product of their interpretations, which to date are iconic songs. Know who in 2022, are the heirs of the great fortune that the queen of tex-mex continues to generate throughout the world.

Related news

Selena Quintanilla rose to fame for being the vocalist of ‘Los Dinos’, a Texan cumbia group that she had together with her family, such was the success of the vocalist that the group’s label decided to promote her career as a soloist. Under the name of Selena, she became a huge star who immediately acquired a huge fortune after his first album in 1984 that left profits millionaires to the company.

for 1993 Selena Quintanilla He won a Grammy for the best Mexican-American music album for Live and in 1994 he released his album ‘Amor Prohibido’, songs like ‘No me qué más’, ‘Bidi Bidi bam bam’ and others with which he won a huge fortune thanks to his tours that brought together thousands of people around the world.

According to the official history of the authorities, Selena Quintanilla He died at the age of 23 after suffering an attack perpetrated by who had been considered the best friend of the singer, Yolanda Saldivar. That March 31, 1995 in the city of Corpus Christi in Texas, Selena’s life stopped but the musical legend of one of the most influential artists of our generation was born.

This is the fortune that Selena Quintanilla left to her heirs

After the death of Selena Quintanilla the millionaire fortune of the singer was in dispute due to many factors that were intruded after the dealings that the singer’s family had. Selena is known to have sold 90 million copies of all her albums.

The fortune from Selena Quintanilla it was of $25 million so there were several interested in being heirs to the singer, as was the case of AB Quintanilla, her brother and founder of the Kumbia Kingz who, thanks to the group, was able to sustain her sister’s musical legacy.

the heir Chris Perezthe widower of Selena Quintanilla is the one who, in addition to his brother, is part of the heirs of the millionaire fortune of the singer and 27 years after her death, he remembered her with an emotional message.