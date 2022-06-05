How much is Shakira’s fortune?

Colombian singer Shakira is going through a difficult time after confirming her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she had a 12-year relationship and 2 children. Although the year does not seem to smile on her personally, on a professional level the Barranquilla has had a more than generous debut on an economic level.

Although fortune does not smile on him on a personal level, in the economic field the situation is not the same. In April of this year, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” became the second richest Latin singer in the world, only behind the Bronx diva Jennifer Lopez.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth ranking, the Colombian is the second Latin singer with the most net worth in the world with a capital of $ 300 million and is only surpassed by Jennifer Lopez who owns a fortune of 400 million.

The same report indicates that in 2019 alone, JLo collected $43 million in profits, while the Colombian had an income of $35 million in the same year.

As if that were not enough, Billboard magazine described Shakira’s career as one of the most consolidated in the industry in Latin America, being the most outstanding female Latin artist of the last 20 years.

And it is that her international presentations at the 2014 Brazil World Cup and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime with Jennifer Lopez catapulted her to the top of the industry. In addition, her relationship with the player and shareholder of FC Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué, notably increased her fortune.

His musical achievements also include awards such as: three Grammy Awards, 13 Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.