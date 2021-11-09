How much is Shiba Inu worth? Crazy, that’s what’s happening

The world of cryptocurrencies is slowly becoming part of the common imagination, thanks above all to the big investors and known “VIPs” who over the years have repeatedly involved the luck or failure of a particular crypto, an element that however presents “the side” also in relation to the continuous changes in the value of the currencies in question which can have dizzying peaks but also thunderous collapses.

An example of an ascent that is difficult to match is constituted by Shiba Inu, of which we have recently discussed, given the large increase in values ​​that surprised especially the layman: the meme coin, born later in Dogecoin, but which compared to the latter has found itself on everyone’s lips for a few months now.

The Shiba Inu boom

The boom of Shiba Inu does not seem to be a flash in the pan, which in just over a year and a half of life from an unknown currency, born basically as a joke, that is to oppose Dogecoin. The growth in value and popularity went hand in hand with the value, which touched a 1000% increase in value compared to just over a month ago, to the point that many investors have earned very high sums for an investment in to say the least limited, like a young American man who, in the face of an initial investment of $ 8,000, made long before the “boom”, has now quit his job and became a full-time investor, given the incredible increase in value of each token $ SHIB.

Here’s what’s going on

The last few days have seen a significant slowdown in the value which is still very high, but the future may not be “explosive” again as it happened recently.

This is because, once the surprise effect is exhausted, the market will respond and be ready to adapt, also because Shiba Inu currently does not offer any competitive advantage in the crowded cryptocurrency market, and also for this the most pessimistic predict future net falls, as happened to other cryptocurrencies. such as Ripple and Litecoin which after a net increase in value (in any case lower in percentage than Shiba Inu) have lost more than 90% after a few months.