How much is Silvia Pinal’s FORTUNE and who would be her HEIRS?

Silvia Pinal She is one of the most recognized actresses in Mexico, however, in recent months she has caused great concern because she has had various health problems and now she has returned to being on everyone’s lips because she reappeared in public when participating In a children’s play, however, she was seen to be very deteriorated, so the public wonders if the Mexican diva has the need to continue exposing herself in this way, since she allegedly enjoys a great fortune.

It was recently announced that the famous 91-year-old actress returned to the stage this weekend as part of the staging “Little Red Riding Hood: What’s up with your grandmother!” However, this caused controversy as it appeared in a wheelchair, listless and presumably did not remember her dialogues.

Despite this, at the end of the show, the diva of Mexican cinema received applause at the New Theater Silvia Pinal at the start of the season of said children’s play that is planned to offer performances every Sunday for three months.

After the rain of criticism that the production received for allowing the first actress to appear in those conditions, it was the producer himself, Iván Cochegrus, who clarified that this situation was the decision of the first actress.

“This tribute in theater is his decision to be close to his audience. Those who do harm with their comments and lies, may God bless them, “said the producer.

Likewise, in previous months, the daughter of Mrs. Silvia PinalSylvia Pasquel commented that despite the health problems that her mother has recently gone through, she wants to continue working.

“When a person has been as vital as my mom, who has always worked and has always been active, would you let her sit all day watching television or would you give her the opportunity to be on stage receiving the love and applause of people? She is Mrs. Silvia Pinal, at no time are we going to allow my mother to be exposed, but as long as she has left, let her be happy, “said Sylvia Pasquel in an interview with the Venga la Alegría program.

How much is Silvia Pinal’s fortune?

Mrs Silvia Pinal He has had an extensive and acclaimed artistic career, since during the Golden Cinema era in Mexico, he shared credits with great stars, such as Pedro Infante, María Félix, Jorge Negrete and Germán Valdés ‘Tin Tan’. As if that were not enough, for many years she shone in prime time on television with her program ‘Woman… Cases of real life’, and has also participated in a large number of plays, programs and soap operas.

Faced with this successful trajectory, some media have assured that the fortune of the first actress is around one billion pesos between money, real estate, various businesses and even a theater.

However, after revealing this stratospheric figure, it has been revealed that Silvia Pinal She would have already distributed all her assets in life in order to avoid family conflicts when she is no longer there. It has been mentioned that she heirs they are her children Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra Guzman and Luis Enrique Guzman.

Likewise, it was indicated that his painting by the famous artist Diego Rivera will at some point be exhibited in a museum in Mexico, for which it is contemplated to be auctioned.