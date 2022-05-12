Entertainment

How much is Silvia Pinal’s FORTUNE and who would be her HEIRS?

Silvia Pinal She is one of the most recognized actresses in Mexico, however, in recent months she has caused great concern because she has had various health problems and now she has returned to being on everyone’s lips because she reappeared in public when participating In a children’s play, however, she was seen to be very deteriorated, so the public wonders if the Mexican diva has the need to continue exposing herself in this way, since she allegedly enjoys a great fortune.

It was recently announced that the famous 91-year-old actress returned to the stage this weekend as part of the staging “Little Red Riding Hood: What’s up with your grandmother!” However, this caused controversy as it appeared in a wheelchair, listless and presumably did not remember her dialogues.

