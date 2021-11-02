how much is the app paid by Zuckerberg worth 19 billion- Corriere.it

One evening in early 2014, three young men who were already or were about to become among the richest in Silicon Valley sat at San Francisco’s Nihon Whiskey Lounge. The menu featured sushi and the diners were the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, that of Instagram Kevin Systrom And Jan Koum, creator of WhatsApp. At that meal, recounted in the bestseller “No Filter” by Bloomberg reporter Sarah Frier, each of the three brought their entire story without discount.

Zuckerberg, that of a lucky Harvard student who came out of university without a diploma but with a social network that would become the most powerful in the world. Systrom instead he was a Stanford graduate who, less than two years earlier, for the then sensational figure of a billion dollars, had sold the app he created, Instagram, to Facebook before even billing a single penny. Zuckerberg and Systrom had different characters and perhaps values, but common traits: both Americans, both raised in opulence, had known before the age of thirty thanks to systems based on the idea of ​​making public the lives of users of their apps, in fact inducing them to give away their personal data for free.

Nothing to do with the third diner, Koum. He was a few years older than them, grew up in the suburbs of Kiev, emigrated to California with a Soviet passport at the age of 16 along with his mother, who would soon die of cancer. Before joining Yahoo! and then founding WhatsApp in 2009 at the age of thirty-three, Koum was studying at the public university and living by cleaning up a grocery store in San José. Marked by the oppressive Soviet imprint, he had wanted WhatsApp to be the opposite of the society in which he grew up. It was to be the realm of freedom and confidentiality: encrypted communications from sender to recipient, no “propaganda” (ie no advertising), therefore no use of user data. Zuckerberg had wanted Systrom that night at the Nihon Whiskey Lounge to help him convince Koum.

The Facebook boss wanted buy WhatsApp without a clear idea of ​​what to do with it, but with a goal: to defeat a competitor before he realizes he is really a competitor. Onavo, the digital spyware that Zuckerberg had bought four months earlier for a hundred million dollars, had opened his eyes. Koum’s app was about to take off, it was already beating the almighty Facebook’s Messenger. At that time it had around 450 million active profiles worldwide, but a year earlier it was already carrying 8.3 billion messages per day. Ordinary people loved using WhatsApp more than any other chat. For those who had seen Onavo’s data – therefore only Facebook, which by now had the exclusive – it was easy to understand that that platform would grow exponentially.

“We have to think about what would have happened to WhatsApp if it had remained independent – he says now Tommaso Valletti of Imperial College London, former chief economist of the European Antitrust -. Since the app had every potential to connect billions of people, it could have become a direct rival of Facebook in social networks“. And competing with Facebook meant potentially challenging it in the colossal market for advertising resources: targeted ads thanks to user data today are worth about $ 85 billion a year in revenues to the Zuckerberg group and about $ 50 billion a quarter for Alphabet, the Google’s controlling holding.

Understanding this passage in the history of Silicon Valley becomes vital today, in the midst of yet another scandal that led the group to change its name – from Facebook to Meta – to try to revive a reputation tainted by the founder’s thirst for power. What the largest social media in the world does with WhatsApp is a test on dilemmas that go beyond the fate of the two platforms. It deals with some of the underlying questions of this Big Tech-dominated capitalism: To what extent can a group of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of stock market be allowed to devour a potential competitor, simply to prevent it from becoming one? To what extent do these actions stifle the dynamism, creativity and plurality that are the very essence of an open social order?

That night in 2014 at the Sushi dinner, Koum wasn’t easy to convince. Zuckerberg had wanted Systrom to show that a founder could remain at the head of his social network, on paper free to manage it, even after the latter had been bought by Facebook. In fact, Systrom would resign, a few years later. In the end, however, the argument that persuaded Koum and his partner Brian Acton at that time was another: Zuckerberg put a valuation on WhatsApp for them at 19 billion, still today. one of the highest in Silicon Valley history, even before the messaging app had earned just one.

Paying such a price – observes Valletti of Imperial College – is only logical assuming that Zuckerberg wanted to get rid of a potential rival in the market for hundreds of billions of targeted advertising. The test to understand if it really went like this is simple: since it bought it, has Facebook-Meta put in place strategies to make the 19 billion invested in the largest chat in the world pay off? Or was she primarily interested in having control over it to neutralize it? I am the questions at the heart of the mystery of WhatsApp. There are no immediate answers because the group does not publish the revenues of the subsidiaries and, to the questions of the Courier service, gave no details other than confirmation that the app has over two billion users today. In recent years, the hypotheses of inserting advertising in the chat or of making users pay the subscription of one dollar a year have fallen one after the other. Certainly the pressure placed by Zuckerberg on WhatsApp also led Koum and Acton to resign and leave the group in April 2018.

An attempt has been underway since the two left monetization, in two ways. The first focuses on a scenario in which e-commerce and payments are increasingly integrated into the system consisting of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Restaurants, laundries, and other small businesses can download the free app WhatsApp Business and thus show customers their offers, automate the most frequent responses and give them information on timetables or addresses. In this case the only channel towards future monetization is in the catalog, from which orders can be placed. Zuckerberg also intends to bring the so-called Shops to WhatsApp Business, which today allow both on Facebook and Instagram to direct customers to their site to complete purchases. The next step could be the integration of e-commerce throughout the Facebook system, with the possibility of completing transactions with the Facebook Pay and WhatsApp Pay payment systems, currently only available in the United States, India and Brazil. Everything would therefore happen without ever leaving the group’s apps. The model for future revenues therefore seems quite clear, between commissions, transactions between companies or between users. For now, however, Facebook declares just 50 million users per month on WhatsApp Business and the road still appears long.

With the WhatsApp Business API (the tool to interface the app with other systems) instead Facebook has already started, if nothing else, to try to make cash. How does it work? WhatsApp gives large companies the ability to reply to customer messages and send them in turn. Among the Italian customers are Tim, Vodafone, Poste, Generali and Enel. Facebook only makes money if the platform is used to send messages from the company to the customer, for example in the case of an airline that sends a boarding pass to a passenger. Facebook claims the tool is used by tens of thousands of companies. This feature led to the controversy modification of the terms of service last May: precisely with a view to giving large companies the opportunity to communicate with customers and have access to conversations for marketing purposes, WhatsApp has changed the terms of service. Now the content of the exchanges can be saved on the servers of the client and of the companies with which the client collaborates. The same exchanges are also hosted on Facebook’s servers.

It is very likely, however, that even these channels are not giving back to Facebook the sums invested, even remotely. These revenues are reportedly included in the item “Other”, which in the second quarter amounted to 497 million and therefore approximately two billion a year. Almost nothing, compared to the 28 billion from advertising. In essence, that 2014 19 billion Zuckerberg sushi dinner may have been one of the worst deals in the history of capitalism. Or the dawn of a new capitalism in which building a planetary empire is always a bargain, at any price.