how much is the diamond engagement ring worth

Romee Strijd, the blonde model known to be among the angels of Victoria’s Secret, is getting married. Her boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen made her the much sought-after marriage proposal, giving her a wonderful engagement ring during a dream vacation: that’s how much the precious gold and diamonds are worth.

Romee Strijd is a famous model of Dutch origins, she became famous for being among the angels of Victoria’s Secret, and in the last few hours we have been talking about her again. The reason? She experienced one of the most beautiful and romantic moments of her life, receiving the long-awaited marriage proposal from her long-time boyfriend. Laurens van Leeuwen. Of course she couldn’t help but document everything on social media, thrilling followers with a dream scene. As per tradition, it was not lacking the engagement ring precious: this is how much the gold and diamond jewel proudly flaunted on Instagram is worth.

The model’s dream wedding proposal

The wedding proposal received by Romee Strijd was extremely romantic: she was on vacation in Switzerland with her boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen, the two had organized it to celebrate their 12th engagement anniversary. On the occasion of a hike in the snow-capped mountains, the boy then asked her top to spend the rest of her life with him. After an initial moment of emotion and shock, the model’s response was yes. The two have not only been together for over a decade, they also had a child in 2020, so the marriage will be just a formality and will once again confirm a deep and long-lived love.

Romee Strijd’s wedding proposal

The engagement ring of the Victoria’s Secret model

If Megan Fox’s future husband has aimed with originality with a ring of thorns that “leaves its mark” every time it is paraded, Romee Strijd’s boyfriend has preferred to respect traditions. When he asked the model for her hand, he slipped a minimal and chic style ring on her finger. It is a precious white gold with a maxi diamonds set, the stone has a round cut and is surrounded by three pavé diamonds on each side, a detail that adds a further brilliant touch to the jewel but without “stealing the attention” to the central stone. According to Apeksha Kothari, the Chief Operating Officer of Rare Carat, the value of the ring would be around 400,000 dollars, or more than 351,000 euros.