How much is the dollar today: exchange rate this Thursday, April 28 | dollar price

The dollar It is listed today, Thursday, April 28, in the parallel market at S/3,810 for the purchase and S/3,845 for the sale. In addition, according to the portal Bloomberg the exchange rate is S/3.8280.

For its part, in the banking market the currency is quoted as follows:

Bank Buy Sale BCP 3,780 3,887 interbank 3,775 3,907 BBVA 3,784 3,882 scotiabank 3,803 3,862 National bank 3,700 3,860

The price of the dollar closed its last exchange session on Wednesday, April 27, and reached S / 3,830. Thus, the US currency advanced 0.09% compared to the close of the day before when it recorded S / 3.8265, according to the report of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

How much does high interest rates in banks affect the economy?

What is the exchange rate?

To exchange a currency we use the exchange rate which is the price of one country’s currency (currency) in terms of another. It is also known as the exchange rate in other countries.

Why is the exchange rate important?

The exchange rate or exchange rate is important because it helps us know how many units of national currency must be paid to obtain a foreign currency. For example, in Peru, to obtain a dollar, you must pay 3 soles and a little more.