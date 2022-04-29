Business

How much is the dollar today: exchange rate this Thursday, April 28 | dollar price

The dollar It is listed today, Thursday, April 28, in the parallel market at S/3,810 for the purchase and S/3,845 for the sale. In addition, according to the portal Bloomberg the exchange rate is S/3.8280.

