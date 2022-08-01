How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 1?

This Monday August 1 the dollar started his day at the opening at 4,252.60 pesos Colombianswhich implied a change in its value of 0.58 percent if we compare it with yesterday’s session, when it was shown at about 4,277.60 pesos Colombians.

Taking into account data from the last seven days, there is a decrease of 4.78 percent by the dollar in Colombiamaintaining a rise of 12.88 percent during the year.

These figures shown by dollar they only mark one more fall so far this week, since, with today’s session August 1, already adds five consecutive days falling. In recent times, the price has shown fewer changes than we are used to seeing.

this year in Colombia, the dollar has been paid at a maximum of 4,400 Colombian pesos just a couple of days ago; while downward, the minimum value has been 3,702.75 Colombian pesos.

The inflation that has been shown in the market of Colombia would have been responsible for maintaining the upward trend throughout the month of July, which has just ended, placing its indicator at almost 10 percent, raising its projections for the remainder of 2022. According to studies, consumer prices in Colombia they would have increased in the past month by up to 0.60 percent.

The dollar in Colombia has started this new month of August on the downside, all this while waiting for the true effects that the technical recession that will take place in the United States may bring. Of course, no major effects are expected in the labor market due to the economic fall,

The price of a barrel of Brent crude for delivery in October has fallen by 8.3 percent this month on the London futures market, due to demand after the release of pessimistic data in China.

The slowdown in the economy in China, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, makes investors fear a drop in energy demand in the world’s largest consumer.

This makes the meeting that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold this Wednesday take on greater relevance to know how they will address the issue of production in September.

JAP