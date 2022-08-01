Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 1?

This Monday August 1 the dollar started his day at the opening at 4,252.60 pesos Colombianswhich implied a change in its value of 0.58 percent if we compare it with yesterday’s session, when it was shown at about 4,277.60 pesos Colombians.

Taking into account data from the last seven days, there is a decrease of 4.78 percent by the dollar in Colombiamaintaining a rise of 12.88 percent during the year.

