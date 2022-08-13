Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 13?

Within the weekend, the international markets continue working to be able to face the inflation caused by the different problems that occur in the world, because due to this, the world economy is going through difficult times. However, within Latin America, Colombia continues to deal with the devaluation of its currency, but despite them, this August 13, the US currency continues to fall, since the American dollar moves at $4,185.49 Colombian pesos.

Among the first reports released this morning, they point out that the American dollar fell against the national currency $45.96 Colombian pesosa figure that, although not very relevant, reflects the instability of the North American economy, which has also been highly affected by the inflation.

