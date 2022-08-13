How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 13?

Within the weekend, the international markets continue working to be able to face the inflation caused by the different problems that occur in the world, because due to this, the world economy is going through difficult times. However, within Latin America, Colombia continues to deal with the devaluation of its currency, but despite them, this August 13, the US currency continues to fall, since the American dollar moves at $4,185.49 Colombian pesos.

Among the first reports released this morning, they point out that the American dollar fell against the national currency $45.96 Colombian pesosa figure that, although not very relevant, reflects the instability of the North American economy, which has also been highly affected by the inflation.

On the other hand, Colombian citizens are confident that President Gustavo Preto will be able to raise the country’s economy again; however, for that to happen, the president will have to convince investors to trust his government and thus inject millions of dollars in investment.

Oil continues in a severe crisis

In addition to the fall of American dollar this August 13, the oil sector continues to be immersed in a severe crisis that has caused the price of Petroleum continue to fall, something that harms exporting countries too much, since the losses add up to millions of dollars.

Added to this, the brent oil It began its operations with a cost per barrel of $97.68 dollars, losing a value of $1.92 dollars in international markets. In the case of WTI oilis priced at $92.05, down $2.29 this morning.

JP