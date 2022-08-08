Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 7?

Amid an aversion to risk assets, in addition to the inauguration of the presidency by Gustavo Petro, the dollar in Colombia trade down this sunday August 7thwith a price of 4,317 pesos Colombians.

This new value of dollar in Colombia It is less than what was obtained on Saturday, August 6, when the US currency was quoted at 4,337.28 pesos Colombianswhich translates into a drop of up to 20 pesos.

