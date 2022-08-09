How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 8?

A new government begins Colombia and with it the curtain opens dollar against the mandate of Gustavo Petro, who took office yesterday. The market opened lower, with the value of the US currency at 4,310 Colombian pesos, only seven pesos less than the previous day.

Furthermore, the value of dollar On this day it is 23 pesos below the Market Representative Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence, which was found at 4,337 pesos after the increases that occurred throughout the past week.

The value of dollar Today it is very close to what its price was at the end of Friday of last week, when it ended its day at 4,345 pesos Colombians, marking a small upward trend; which raised fears of an even stricter attitude on the part of the United States Federal Reserve in terms of interest rates.

“These first weeks showed us the inflation and employment figures in our economy, we saw the employment data in the United States on Friday, which was well above expectations,” commented analyst Juan Eduardo Nates.

Contrary to what happened that June 20 after the second presidential round in Colombiathe price of dollar it has remained stable within the market despite the Petro takeover, moving away from the highs and lows and showing an average price of 4,315 Colombian pesos.

For now, the market is keeping an eye on what happens with the tax reform project, which will be filed in the Congress of the Republic. It is also awaiting what may happen with the ministerial cabinet, with particular attention to the portfolio of Mines and Energy.

Although today’s news is positive due to the little variation in the dollarwe will have to wait for the announcements made in the coming days regarding the new government, since these will bring with them many changes and impact on the market, whether for better or worse.

For now, the minimum price of the dollar It has been 4,310 Colombian pesos, with the maximum reaching $4,320.

