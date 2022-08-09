News

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this August 8?

A new government begins Colombia and with it the curtain opens dollar against the mandate of Gustavo Petro, who took office yesterday. The market opened lower, with the value of the US currency at 4,310 Colombian pesos, only seven pesos less than the previous day.

Furthermore, the value of dollar On this day it is 23 pesos below the Market Representative Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence, which was found at 4,337 pesos after the increases that occurred throughout the past week.

