How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 23?

During this weekend, the international markets have had no rest and have presented important movements where the inflation continues to be the main actor in this economic decline, because due to the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the monetary balance continues to fall with the devaluation of several currencies within Latin America, since, only in Colombiathis Saturday July 23, the American dollar moves to $4,423.86 Colombian pesos.

The first reports this Saturday indicate that the American dollar has had a slight recovery over the Colombian pesosince the price of the most important currency in the world had an increase of $13.72 pesos, thus managing to recover within the international markets since, thanks to foreign investment, it continues strong despite the inflation.

On the other hand, analysts within Colombia continue to trace an economic improvement for the country, because, although the devaluation of the Colombian peso has been imminent, it is expected that, by the end of the year or the beginning of 2023, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) managed to achieve growth of up to 6%.

Oil remains unstable in international markets

Far from strengthening the American dollar In much of the world, within the fuel markets, the Petroleum continues to present an unstable activity, because this Saturday, July 23, there have been slight losses in its prices.

And this morning, the brent oil started its operations with a cost per barrel of $103.78 American dollars, that is, $0.08 dollars less than its price yesterday. On the other hand, the WTI oil It started with a price of $95.57 dollars, having a loss of $0.78 dollars in the most important markets in the world.

JP