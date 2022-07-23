Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 23?

During this weekend, the international markets have had no rest and have presented important movements where the inflation continues to be the main actor in this economic decline, because due to the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the monetary balance continues to fall with the devaluation of several currencies within Latin America, since, only in Colombiathis Saturday July 23, the American dollar moves to $4,423.86 Colombian pesos.

The first reports this Saturday indicate that the American dollar has had a slight recovery over the Colombian pesosince the price of the most important currency in the world had an increase of $13.72 pesos, thus managing to recover within the international markets since, thanks to foreign investment, it continues strong despite the inflation.

