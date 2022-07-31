How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 30?

Already in the weekend, international markets continue to work hard to be able to face the inflation caused by the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, because after these quite unexpected events, the world economy has had a significant setback. On the other hand, within Latin America, countries such as Colombia They continue to deal with the devaluation of their currency, since in recent months, it has lost strength. In addition to this, this July 30, the American dollar moves at $4,300.30 Colombian pesos.

Among the first reports this Saturday, the Colombian peso has managed to gain ground on the American dollarbecause thanks to the movements within the most important markets in the world, the national currency managed to have an advantage of $75.21 pesos, a quite significant figure despite the inflation that does not give truce to any country.

On the other hand, despite the fact that they are quite positive results, analysts remain cautious with the variation of the American dollarbecause at any moment the most powerful currency in the world can rebound and thus make the Colombian peso go back one more time; however, despite this, they believe that the economy will continue to grow and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will reach up to 6% by the end of the year.

Oil continues to increase its cost in international markets

In addition to the good results that the Colombian pesowithin the segment of fuelsthe Petroleum continues to have quite positive results, since, in recent days, its price has increased and this benefits all the producing countries of the same.

Thanks to this, this Saturday, July 30, the brent oil It has started its operations with a cost per barrel of $106.30 US dollars, achieving an increase of $4.47 dollars. On the other hand, the WTI oil reached a price of $101.57 dollars, raising its value $5.15 dollars.

JP