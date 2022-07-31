Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 30?

Already in the weekend, international markets continue to work hard to be able to face the inflation caused by the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, because after these quite unexpected events, the world economy has had a significant setback. On the other hand, within Latin America, countries such as Colombia They continue to deal with the devaluation of their currency, since in recent months, it has lost strength. In addition to this, this July 30, the American dollar moves at $4,300.30 Colombian pesos.

Among the first reports this Saturday, the Colombian peso has managed to gain ground on the American dollarbecause thanks to the movements within the most important markets in the world, the national currency managed to have an advantage of $75.21 pesos, a quite significant figure despite the inflation that does not give truce to any country.

