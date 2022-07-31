Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 31?

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Improving the situation a couple of weeks ago, the dollar American begins a new week operating downwards, because this Sunday July 31st marks a setback for the US currency again in Colombiathis after the publication of the data issued by the high economic spheres of the country of the stars and stripes.

Putting pressure on the Federal Reserve, the price of dollar in Colombia this Sunday July 31stthe last of the month, is 4,289 pesos Colombiansstaying away from that 4,665 that became an all-time high just a couple of weeks ago,

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 31, 2022

2 hours ago

Mega Millions live July 29, 2022: winning numbers and results

3 hours ago

The Energy Bureau approves a reduction of 2.75 cents per kilowatt hour for the next two months

3 hours ago

BCRD increases its monetary policy rate from 7.25% to 7.75% per year

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button