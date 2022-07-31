How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 31?

Improving the situation a couple of weeks ago, the dollar American begins a new week operating downwards, because this Sunday July 31st marks a setback for the US currency again in Colombiathis after the publication of the data issued by the high economic spheres of the country of the stars and stripes.

Putting pressure on the Federal Reserve, the price of dollar in Colombia this Sunday July 31stthe last of the month, is 4,289 pesos Colombiansstaying away from that 4,665 that became an all-time high just a couple of weeks ago,

According to analysts specialized in finance, the dollar US has begun to lose ground after the publication of data on the economy of that country, since the United States has entered a technical recession to see that the GDP contracted by 9 percent in its latest data.

These changes are also coupled with oil prices, which have begun to rise in value since Wednesday of last week, after reports of a drop in the North American country’s inventory, which comes as a result of a cut in flows of gas leaving Russia to other parts of Europe.

“The growth figures for the United States showed that the Federal Reserve may not have it easy going forward to raise rates and that is what has made it support an appetite mostly for risk,” said Renta4Global’s international fixed income manager, Andrés Cuartas. .

The cost of gasoline and diesel is about to change in the coming month, since it has been said that with the arrival of August, prices will begin to rise; in previous weeks, with a value of 0.574 Dollarsconverted into Colombian pesos at $2,385.47.

As for diesel, the fuel will maintain its price of 0.564 Dollars per liter, about 2,342.68 Colombian pesos. This marks a setback in the good moment that began to have Colombia with European and US currencies starting to drop.

JAP