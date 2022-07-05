How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 5?

At the beginning of this week within the international markets, the inflation that is experienced worldwide remains stable, because despite the coronavirus pandemic and the recent war between Russia Y Ukraine, the world economy is still struggling to regain its stability. On the other hand, within the Latin American markets, countries such as Colombia who have seen their currency fall, this Tuesday, July 5, the American dollar moves to $4,198.77 Colombian pesos.

The first reports this Tuesday indicate that the American dollar It has remained stable since this Sunday, since, unlike previous weeks, the Colombian market remains on a pause due to national holidays. As if that were not enough, it is expected that, in the coming days, the Colombian peso continue to change its value globally.

Within the economic panorama, several national specialists expect that the new president of Colombia Gustavo Preto, manage to find the key to be able to face the inflation and thus the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is closed at the end of the year by 6%, making the Colombian peso rise again from the ashes.

Oil price continues to rise

Within the world economic panorama, like the Colombian pesoOil also achieved positive numbers this Tuesday, July 5, as it had an increase that benefits the supplier countries of this natural product that is exploited daily.

And it is that, unlike this Monday, the brent oil it is sold by the barrel at a cost of $113.28 dollars, achieving an increase of $2.42 US dollars. As if that were not enough, the WTI dollar closed its sales at $109.82 dollars per barrel, increasing its price by $1.39 dollars.

JP