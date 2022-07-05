Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 5?

At the beginning of this week within the international markets, the inflation that is experienced worldwide remains stable, because despite the coronavirus pandemic and the recent war between Russia Y Ukraine, the world economy is still struggling to regain its stability. On the other hand, within the Latin American markets, countries such as Colombia who have seen their currency fall, this Tuesday, July 5, the American dollar moves to $4,198.77 Colombian pesos.

The first reports this Tuesday indicate that the American dollar It has remained stable since this Sunday, since, unlike previous weeks, the Colombian market remains on a pause due to national holidays. As if that were not enough, it is expected that, in the coming days, the Colombian peso continue to change its value globally.

