How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 7?

In the middle of the week, the international markets continue to have important movements to be able to face the inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent war between Russia and Ukraine, which has caused terrible global instability. As if that were not enough, within Latin America, countries like Colombia are seeing how their currency is devalued considerably, since they have reached historical figures due to the fact that this Thursday, July 7, the American dollar moves to $4,348.68 Colombian pesos.

On the other hand, the first reports this Thursday indicate that the American dollar managed to increase its value $88.82 Colombian pesos, thus achieving a rise that had never been seen in the country. However, experts say that the US currency will continue to increase in value and it is very likely that figures never seen before in Latin America will be reached.

Related news

Despite the fact that the United States is very likely to enter a recession in the coming months, several investors continue to see the American dollar As the most reliable currency, that is why its strength against other currencies in international markets is marked considerably.

Oil price continues to fall

If the inflation was not the only problem that had to be dealt with, recently the fuel markets have had a significant drop that will undoubtedly destabilize several countries that depend on the Petroleum to subsist, since the costs presented this Thursday, July 7, are below expectations.

In the case of brent oil, began operations with a cost per barrel of $100.32 dollars, having a significant drop in its price of $2.45 dollars. For him WTI oil It was the same case, since it has a cost per barrel of $98.02 dollars, presenting a drop of $1.48 dollars.

JP