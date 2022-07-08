How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 8?

Already at the end of the weekend, the international markets are focused on stopping the inflation caused by the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has generated instability in much of Europe and Latin America. And if that was not enough, Colombia is being extremely affected since its currency has been considerably devalued, since the American dollar moves to $4,369.70 Colombian pesos.

The increase of American dollar about him Colombian peso is generating great concern among experts, because in just a few days, the US currency rose by approximately $200 pesos, a situation that has broken all records within the Colombian economy and is expected to continue to rise in value due to inflation.

And it is that despite the fact that it is very likely that the United States will announce a recession in the coming weeks, most investors continue to bet on the American dollarsince they consider that no matter what happens, the most powerful economy on the planet will undoubtedly prevail.

Oil regains strength in international markets

In addition to the fall of Colombian peso in recent days, the Petroleum It had also suffered a significant devaluation, but, fortunately, this Friday, July 8, the fuel markets managed to rebound once again and crude managed to stabilize.

That said, the brent oil began its operations with a cost per barrel of $105.33 dollars, managing to recover despite the inflation $4.64 dollars. On the other hand, the WTI oil reached a cost of $103.50 dollars, increasing its value $4.97 dollars.

