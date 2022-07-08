Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 8?

Already at the end of the weekend, the international markets are focused on stopping the inflation caused by the recent coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has generated instability in much of Europe and Latin America. And if that was not enough, Colombia is being extremely affected since its currency has been considerably devalued, since the American dollar moves to $4,369.70 Colombian pesos.

The increase of American dollar about him Colombian peso is generating great concern among experts, because in just a few days, the US currency rose by approximately $200 pesos, a situation that has broken all records within the Colombian economy and is expected to continue to rise in value due to inflation.

Source link

