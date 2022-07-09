Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 9?

Already at the end of the weekend, the international markets have presented important movements to try to stop the inflationbecause due to the restrictions that were implemented to Russia due to the war that it unleashed against Ukraine, the world economy has declined considerably, because only in Latin America, Colombia has seen the considerable fall of its currency since this Saturday, July 9, the American dollar moves to $4,388.27 Colombian pesos.

The strength of American dollar in front of Colombian peso experts are too worried, because they fear that the economy will begin to collapse much more than expected due to the pressure of investors worldwide who, due to the iinflationcontinue betting on the North American currency and this makes it continue to grow.

