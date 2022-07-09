How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 9?

Already at the end of the weekend, the international markets have presented important movements to try to stop the inflationbecause due to the restrictions that were implemented to Russia due to the war that it unleashed against Ukraine, the world economy has declined considerably, because only in Latin America, Colombia has seen the considerable fall of its currency since this Saturday, July 9, the American dollar moves to $4,388.27 Colombian pesos.

The strength of American dollar in front of Colombian peso experts are too worried, because they fear that the economy will begin to collapse much more than expected due to the pressure of investors worldwide who, due to the iinflationcontinue betting on the North American currency and this makes it continue to grow.

Related news

And it is that only in this week, the American dollar increased its value about $200 Colombian pesosa situation that worries too much, but thousands of citizens hope that the newly elected president, Gustavo Preto, manages to convince several investors to inject money into the country so that the national currency gains strength again.

Oil recovers again in international markets

Despite the fact that a few days ago the fuel markets suffered a considerable drop, this Saturday, July 8, things have continued to improve satisfactorily, since the Petroleum it managed to pick up again and the exporting countries of this product have breathed again.

However, the brent oil has started its operations this July 9 with a cost of $105.43 dollars, managing to rebound within the international markets $0.78 dollars. On the other hand, the WTI oil It has a value of $103.42 dollars per barrel, making its price rise by $0.69 dollars.

JP