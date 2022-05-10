How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this May 9?

A new day, a new share price dollar; at the beginning of this May 9 the dollar it is negotiated at the opening in approximately 4,076.85 pesos Colombiansshowing a rise of 0.65 percent, compared to the previous day.

Yesterday the dollar it was quoted at an average of 4,050.70 Colombian pesos. The dollar registers a growth in Colombia 1.32 percent compared to last week.

Considering these data, for a year it has maintained a rise of 6.84 percent; its stability continues to be low, showing a downward trend of 0.95 percent.

According to the volatility of the week that has just ended, the figure reached is lower than that of last year with 11.27 percent; its price shows fewer changes than expected.

So far in 2022 in Colombiathe dollar has reached a maximum of 4,089.58 pesos Colombianswhile its lowest level has been at 3,702.75 Colombian pesos, showing it to be closer to its maximum than to its minimum.

In the previous day, the markets in Latin America closed last week with a mixed trend, with better than expected labor data in the United States, which caused speculation about the Federal Reserve and the increase in rates to control inflation.

US job growth rose more than expected in the past month, highlighting the fundamentals of the economy despite the contraction in Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter.

JAP