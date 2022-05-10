Business

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this May 9?

A new day, a new share price dollar; at the beginning of this May 9 the dollar it is negotiated at the opening in approximately 4,076.85 pesos Colombiansshowing a rise of 0.65 percent, compared to the previous day.

Yesterday the dollar it was quoted at an average of 4,050.70 Colombian pesos. The dollar registers a growth in Colombia 1.32 percent compared to last week.

