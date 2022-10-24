How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this October 24?

To open the last week of the month, the Mexican peso was among the five emerging currencies that gained against the price of dollar. After consecutive downward sessions, the national currency is trading today monday october 24 at an average of 19.90 for the different exchange rates. This translates into a slight appreciation of 0.19 percent according to financial data, compared to how much it was worth at the close of Friday in the most important banks in Mexico.

The country’s main banks, through their web portals and specialized sites, published How much does it cost the dollar for the start of this day monday october 24. Banorte has the lowest price in purchases and also in sales operations; while Banco Azteca is the financial institution listed with the highest cost. The Bank of Mexico also reported its FIX exchange rate, averaging 19.96 pesos at the beginning of this week.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Monday, October 24

Affirm: the dollar worth 7:00 p.m. for purchase and 8:50 p.m. for sale in Mexico.

Banco Azteca: for today monday october 24 It is quoted at 20.15 pesos for purchase and 20.89 for sale.

Core Bank: the price of dollar It is 20.43 Mexican pesos in purchase and sale.

Banorte: the exchange rate in Mexico It is 18.85 pesos for purchase and 20.23 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar worth 19.28 pesos for purchase and 20.18 for sale.

Banamex: it is quoted at 19.35 pesos for purchase, for 20.46 for sale this monday october 24 .

HSBC: the price of dollar It is 19.63 to buy, for 20.36 for sale in Mexico .

Scotiabank: the dollar It has an exchange rate of 19.55 to buy and a sale of 20.30 pesos.

For its part, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced How much does it cost the dollar for this one October 24th, trading with an average exchange rate of 19.96 pesos in purchase and sale. It should be noted that the Mexican peso is one of the currencies that has given less in the face of the strengthening of the US currency due to its increases in interest rates. The Russian ruble leads the list while the peso and Peruvian sol strengthened around 2.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively.