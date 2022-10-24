Business

How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this October 24?

To open the last week of the month, the Mexican peso was among the five emerging currencies that gained against the price of dollar. After consecutive downward sessions, the national currency is trading today monday october 24 at an average of 19.90 for the different exchange rates. This translates into a slight appreciation of 0.19 percent according to financial data, compared to how much it was worth at the close of Friday in the most important banks in Mexico.

The country’s main banks, through their web portals and specialized sites, published How much does it cost the dollar for the start of this day monday october 24. Banorte has the lowest price in purchases and also in sales operations; while Banco Azteca is the financial institution listed with the highest cost. The Bank of Mexico also reported its FIX exchange rate, averaging 19.96 pesos at the beginning of this week.

