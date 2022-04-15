How much is the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez

The engagement ring what Ben Affleck gave to Jennifer Lopez could be worth more than 5 million dollars. According to a jewelry expert, it is a very rare green diamond. That is why it costs so much. Did the “Bronx Diva” like it?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: How much does the “rare” engagement ring cost?

It was precisely the night of April 8 that the artist Jennifer Lopez confirmed that he was engaged to his great love, Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, the actor indulged himself and to seal this second chance, he gave him an expensive ring. The great intrigue now is to know how much.

According to reports in some media outlets, this ring it would be much more expensive than the first. For the rare diamond you have, could cost between 5 and 10 million dollars. Through a video that JLo herself published on her networks, it was possible to see how she bragged about it.

For its part, Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro was “stunned” by that green diamond that Ben gave to Jennifer Lopez and he was the one who pointed it out as “rare”. He further explained: “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of her previous engagement ring.”

Likewise, the diamond expert, after the expectation of knowing how much did it costvalued said piece with an exorbitant figure: “I would value the ring at more than 5 million dollars and it could be worth more than 10 million.”

The engagement ring is green, Jennifer Lopez’s favorite color

There were several occasions when Jennifer Lopez let it be known that his favorite color is green. Therefore, it is that the engagement ring what should I give him Ben Affleck It would have a possible double meaning.

“I always say that green is my lucky color,” said the “Bronx Diva” in an interview, to which she added: “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I realized that there are many moments in my life in the ones where amazing things happened when he was wearing green. Apparently, Affleck knows her and a lot.

After being caught with this incredible green diamond ring, it sparked more speculation than ever and now the suspicions that there will be a wedding very soon have no limit. Do you think she will marry soon Ben Affleck?