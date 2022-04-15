Entertainment

How much is the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The engagement ring what Ben Affleck gave to Jennifer Lopez could be worth more than 5 million dollars. According to a jewelry expert, it is a very rare green diamond. That is why it costs so much. Did the “Bronx Diva” like it?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: How much does the “rare” engagement ring cost?

It was precisely the night of April 8 that the artist Jennifer Lopez confirmed that he was engaged to his great love, Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, the actor indulged himself and to seal this second chance, he gave him an expensive ring. The great intrigue now is to know how much.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The hard reflection of Jordi Évole after the elimination of Barça that devastates networks

17 seconds ago

Puerto Rico Comic Con once again brings together lovers of fiction and fantasy

10 mins ago

Megan Fox ‘snubs’ Machine Gun Kelly while trying to kiss her at a fashion event

12 mins ago

Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button