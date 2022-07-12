East July 11 has started with the price of euro at 4,517.93 pesos Colombiansthus implying a change of 0.47 percent with respect to the value reached yesterday, when it was at 4,496.63.

According to the previous sessions, the euro accumulates with today’s four days in a row with positive values, marking an increase of 3.98 percent, thus adding a rise of 0.44 percent so far this year.

The numbers of the day of this July 11 are not so far from the maximum that the euro this 2022, which reached 4,571.70 pesos Colombians in some part of the year; while the minimum has been seen at 3,978.80 pesos Colombians.

Despite this, citizens believe that the new government of Gustavo Petro will straighten things out and improve the country’s economy, causing the prices of products such as the basic food basket to drop.

“The longer the euro trades at such low levels, the more likely it is that the European Central Bank will intervene, leading to speculation of a 50 basis point movement at its next meeting,” says Monex Europe.

The euro continues to fall in different parts of the world and get closer to the value of the dollar, but it is not the only currency that has been affected by the threat of a global recession.

Other currencies that fell against the dollar were the currency of Norway and New Zealand, although the most affected was the Australian dollar, which led these declines. In Latin America the weight Colombian and the Chilean peso have been among the hardest hit.

JAP