How much is the euro worth in Colombia this July 11?

East July 11 has started with the price of euro at 4,517.93 pesos Colombiansthus implying a change of 0.47 percent with respect to the value reached yesterday, when it was at 4,496.63.

According to the previous sessions, the euro accumulates with today’s four days in a row with positive values, marking an increase of 3.98 percent, thus adding a rise of 0.44 percent so far this year.

