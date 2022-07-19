How much is the extra NETFLIX CHARGE to users who share their password?

Through a statement, the streaming platform Netflixreported that users from five Latin American countries will be penalized if share either lend the password to access your catalog with a payment extra. Fact that has alerted all the people who consume in said video application.

Apparently Netflix has taken action on the matter on the subject of loans of the accounts and, according to the platform, the affected countries will be Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, so users who provide their passwords of said platform will be sanctioned with a payment extra of around 219 Mexican pesos.

Related news

According to the director of innovation and production of Netflixnoted that widespread account sharing between households undermines their long-term ability to invest and improve their service.

What happens if you share your Netflix password in Mexico?

Despite the fact that these measures have been taken in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, in the case of Mexico it still does not apply, so citizens of the Aztec territory should not worry at the moment.

However, all those who live in the countries mentioned will have to embed a verification code that will be sent to them by Netflix after the extra charge for sharing the account has been deposited.

How to share my Netflix account?

Although it is a fact that these five Latin American countries will be affected by the new rules of Netflixthere are many who despite the extra charge wish to continue sharing your account. That is why after depositing the penalty, you must create an extra profile, where only profiles can use it.

This being the case, you must select the section to add an extra member from the application of Netflixselecting a profile to transfer, so it will be removed from the account, once it accepts.

Finally, the extra member will have the option to choose a new profile and reject the existing profile; if so, it will remain in your main account and you will be able to view the catalog of Netflix without any problem.

Although it is a decision for the platform to Netflix better, many international users are outraged, as some split the streaming fee due to its high cost.