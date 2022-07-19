News

How much is the extra NETFLIX CHARGE to users who share their password?

Through a statement, the streaming platform Netflixreported that users from five Latin American countries will be penalized if share either lend the password to access your catalog with a payment extra. Fact that has alerted all the people who consume in said video application.

Apparently Netflix has taken action on the matter on the subject of loans of the accounts and, according to the platform, the affected countries will be Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, so users who provide their passwords of said platform will be sanctioned with a payment extra of around 219 Mexican pesos.

