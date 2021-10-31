How much is the first electric Toyota worth? We see…

The first electric Toyota, the bZ4X, how much is it worth? Waiting to be able to guide it, in 2022, some reasoning can be done with the data just released.

The first electric Toyota: autonomy and recharge

Let’s start with battery, to get some clues as to the efficiency of the system developed by Toyota. The ability declared and of 71.4 kWh, for an autonomy up to at 450 km in the more fuel-efficient version, presumably the front-wheel drive one (0.63 km / kWh). The reference for this type of SUV it is the Tesla Model Y, that with 75 kWh of battery of km declares it 507 (6.76 km per kWh), but with the all-wheel drive, much heavier. Still a good figure for the first electric Toyota, which makes buyers an important promise: the battery capacity is guaranteed at least 90% after 10 years. As for the charging speed, the bZ4X reaches peaks of 150 kW, with the ability to restore 80% autonomy in half an hour. This is also a good figure, in line with much of the best competition. For home charging, a cable will be available to refuel at 11 kW.

From 0 to 100 in 7.7 ″, engines up to 217 Hp

As for performance, we confirm that the bZ4x will be available in different versions, with front or all-wheel drive. The two-wheel drive has only one engine, in front, with 204 CV of power e 265 Nm of maximum torque. Acceleration 0-100 km / h in 8.4 ″ and maximum speed limited to 160 km / h. The 4 × 4 version has two engines, each of 109 HP, delivering altogether 217.5 hp and 336 Nm of couple. Acceleration 0-100 in 7.7”And top speed always at 160 km / h. We are still a long way from the Tesla Model Y, which he declares 4.8 seconds in step 0-100 / h and a maximum speed of 207 km / h. But a complete comparison must be made by driving the car and thinking about prices, which for the first electric Toyota are not yet known. Finally two other interesting things present in the bZ4x. The first is that (not immediately) it will have it electronically controlled by wire steering, with the steering wheel replaced by a cloche. The second is that there will also be an optional roof with solar panels, “capable of providing energy to travel up to 1,800 km per year“.