Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Arms She is going through the best moment of her career and has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba, and began her career in her native country before moving to Spain, where she rose to fame for her role in the teen series “El Internado.” She later participated in the series “Hispania, the legend”.

Ana He made his debut in Hollywood cinema in the film Virgin Rose, in 2006, and later participated in films such as “Sex, Party and Lies”, “Blind Alley”, “Faraday”, “For a handful of kisses”, “Knock Knock” , “Anabel”, “War Dogs” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

The great leap in the career of Anne of Arms It happened in 2019 with his leading role in the movie “Knives Out”. In 2020 she participated in 4 movies: “The Informer”, “The Night Clerk”, “Sergio” and “Wasp Network”.

In 2021, Ana She became a Bond girl by participating in the movie “No Time to Die” with Daniel Craig. She also participated in the erotic thriller “Deep Water” with Ben Affleck.

Confirmation that Anne of Arms is in the best moment of his career came after he got the role of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”, the biographical film about the Hollywood star that will be based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

How much is the fortune of Ana de Armas

According to the calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, Anne of Arms has a fortune that exceeds 6 million dollars.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, for which her fortune will continue to grow more and more in the coming years.

