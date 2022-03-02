How much is the fortune of Saioa Cañibano, the wife of Carlos Vela?

Saioa Cañibano and Carlos Vela

March 01, 2022 3:34 p.m.

Saioa Cañibano is the beautiful Spanish that captivated the heart of Carlos candle several years ago. Currently they are the parents of two little ones: Romeo and India, to whom he gives everything they need. And although his economic data is not a secret to anyone, many wonder how much her fortune is.

Saioa Cañibano was born in San Sebastián, studied Social Communication and worked as a sports reporter for the local media outlet txingudionline.com. Part of her job was to cover the sporting events of the moment, where she naturally came across who years later would be the father of her children.

How much is Saioa Cañibano’s fortune?

Some media such as laletrade report that Carlos Vela’s wife is the owner of a fortune valued at $1 million tax free. This figure is added to the 4.5 million dollars that her husband already earns thanks to his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In 2022, the life of the Spanish beauty is very different from before, since she joined the group of soccer players’ wives. The couple lives in a huge property valued at 4 million dollars marked with the number 807 N Ogden Dr. According to media reports such as La Opinion, the mansion was built by Yaron Yehoda.

