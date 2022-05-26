One of the most recognized Mexican actresses in the world is Salma Hayekhowever, it is very unlikely that a large part of her fans, family, acquaintances and even herself, will imagine that one day she would become one of the richest women in the world, because now it has been revealed that she and her husband they own a huge and unthinkable fortune.

salmaoriginally from Veracruz, began her artistic career participating in soap operas, however, she dreamed of being a Hollywood star, so in the 1990s she decided to try her luck in the United States, and soon achieved great success.

The Mexican not only drew attention for her talent, but also for her beauty, which led her to star in ‘Pistolero’ and ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’, two films that are considered classics and were directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez .

From that moment on, Salma Hayek She became a Hollywood star, and therefore one of the most sought-after women in the world, mainly because of her Latin style, but little is known about her sentimental life, except for her courtship with actor Edwar Norton, however , It was in the mid-2000s when their relationship took place that would give a drastic change in his life.

On April 26, 2006, during an exhibition in Venice, he met Francois-Henri Pinault, president of the luxury goods and distribution group Pinault-Printemps-Redoute (PPR), owner of brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Balenciaga and Puma; but it was not until March 2007 when the actress announced that she was pregnant and engaged to the French tycoon.

After having fathered a daughter and having a discreet civil wedding, Salma Hayek and his husband Francois-Henri Pinault have dedicated themselves to what they are specialists and have managed to build a huge fortune over the years.

How much is the fortune of Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault?

According to the Times publication, the couple made up of Salma Hayek and his husband Francois-Henri Pinault is on the list of the 250 wealthiest personalities in the world, occupying the 22nd place, since it is estimated that his fortune is approximately 8.89 billion dollars.

This stratospheric figure is the result of the large amount of money he has obtained salma for her career as an actress, businesswoman, model, film director, television producer and social activist, but mostly, the fortune belongs to her husband, which is estimated at 7 billion dollars for his role as an entrepreneur.