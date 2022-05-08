How much is the fortune of Todd Boehly, the new owner of Chelsea, worth?

The name of Todd Boehly has become the main focus of attention in the world of soccer in recent hours after the American billionaire was announced as the new owner of Chelseaa club that will start a new stage after Abramovic.

Since a few weeks, Boehlyalong with the group of businessmen who will accompany him at the helm of Chelsea, emerged as the main option to take over the London teamthis despite the millionaire offers that the Blues tried to make at the last minute.

Nevertheless, Boehly’s experience in the world of sports gave him that plus to become the new owner of the still monarch of Europea club that will join the Los Angeles Dodgers as the sports teams that the American owns.

How much is Todd Boehly’s fortune?

According to data from Forbes, Todd Boehly has a fortune valued at 4,500 million dollars, which he has generated throughout his career, in which his time as co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands out, as well as his participation as a shareholder of the Lakers and LA Sparks of women’s basketball.

Nevertheless, after the acquisition of Chelsea, Boehly’s fortune is expected to reach at least 6,000 million dollars in the long term, so the American will climb the prestigious Forbes list of the most outstanding billionaires worldwide.