One of the personalities of the show business in Mexico that transcended for several generations is without a doubt Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’who for almost six decades entertained millions of viewers either with a movie or television program, however, after a few years away from television, has now announced that he will be back very soon, so it is the ideal time to find out how much your fortunewhich allowed him some years of inactivity and which will surely grow again with the launch of his new project.

It was in 2015 when the famous host made children and adults sad by announcing that his famous program ‘In family with Chabelo‘ would go off the air after airing every Sunday for 47 years. Since then it was believed that this was the retirement of the comedian, since a large part of his life had been dedicated to the world of entertainment, but now at 87 years of age he has surprised with the announcement that he is back.

The streaming platform THR3 Media in alliance with Espiral Production will be in charge of three new projects related to “the friend of all children”; the first is an animated series based on the character created in 1954, who now surrounded by several friends, will be involved in adventures inspired by movies like ‘chabelo and Pepito against the monsters’.

Another of the announced productions that have attracted attention is a contest program under the famous concept of cataphyxia, in which there will be decision games, exchanges and surprises.

Finally, a bioseries of Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’although no further details were revealed of when production could begin, so in the meantime it will only be necessary to hope that the projects of the animated series and the game show will soon see the light.

How much is the fortune of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’?

Despite being seven years old, his program went off the air ‘In family’, Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’ managed to accumulate a large fortune During his almost 60-year career, he was not only the host of the famous game show, but he was also a singer, actor, comedian and even a businessman, since his image was used in some products such as clothing and even toys.

Some media have reported that the fortune of the “friend of all children” is calculated at around 10.5 million dollars, which is equivalent to more than 210 million pesos; equity that includes its properties located in Mexico and Miami, United States. However, it is very likely that his bank account will increase considerably after the agreement he has reached for new projects based on the character of ‘chabelo‘.