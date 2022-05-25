Entertainment

How much is the FORTUNE of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’?

One of the personalities of the show business in Mexico that transcended for several generations is without a doubt Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’who for almost six decades entertained millions of viewers either with a movie or television program, however, after a few years away from television, has now announced that he will be back very soon, so it is the ideal time to find out how much your fortunewhich allowed him some years of inactivity and which will surely grow again with the launch of his new project.

It was in 2015 when the famous host made children and adults sad by announcing that his famous program ‘In family with Chabelo‘ would go off the air after airing every Sunday for 47 years. Since then it was believed that this was the retirement of the comedian, since a large part of his life had been dedicated to the world of entertainment, but now at 87 years of age he has surprised with the announcement that he is back.

