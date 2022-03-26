How much is the fortune that Daddy Yankee has made?

After 32 years of career, daddy yankee He announced his retirement from music on March 20. Known as one of the promoters of the urban genre, the Puerto Rican singer has achieved several hits over the years such as “Gasolina”, “Limbo”, “She lifted me up”, “An emergency call”, among others.

Within the years in the music industry, the singer of “Dura” has managed to forge a fortune of around 40 million dollars, although this is not surprising, for all the records he has sold.

During his career he has managed to place 84 songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts, he has seven number one hits and 36 in the TOP 10.

The NY Journal reported that, although music is his forte, it is not the only source of income for the urban singer since he has undertaken other environments. daddy yankee It has a line of headphones, a clothing brand, a line of shoes, perfumes and has its own brand of tequila “El Cartel Tequila Blanco”.

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, the singer’s first name, is also co-owner of the team of baseball Cangrejos de Santurce, from Puerto Rico.

Despite the withdrawal, daddy yankee you will continue to earn royalties from your music streams on Spotify and YouTube.

“This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me. This genre, people say that I made it worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors, to make this genre the biggest in the world, ”said the singer the day he announced his withdrawal. .

For the farewell, the Puerto Rican will be doing a concert tour and will release a new album entitled LEGENDADDY, which will be released tonight.

daddy yankee He is considered the King of Reggaeton for being the greatest exponent of the genre around the world.